Egbewole Hails Oladimeji’s Appointment As Al-Hikmah Varsity VC

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), has congratulated a distinguished alumnus of the University, Prof. Lateef Folorunso Oladimeji, on his appointment as the sixth substantive Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin.

Oladimeji, a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, was appointed by the institution’s Governing Council on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, Prof. Egbewole described the appointment as well-deserved, citing Oladimeji’s outstanding career trajectory and unwavering commitment to the growth of the faith-based university.

Prof. Egbewole, who also chairs the Consortium of Kwara Universities (KU8+), of which Al-Hikmah is a prominent member, praised Prof. Oladimeji as a hardworking, resourceful, and devout scholar.

He expressed gratitude to the authorities of Al-Hikmah University for entrusting the institution’s leadership to an alumnus of the University of Ilorin, noting with pride that the institution has mentored Al-Hikmah from inception and has produced nearly all of its Vice Chancellors since its establishment.

The legal luminary urged Prof. Oladimeji to bring his God-given talents and innovative spirit to bear in his new role to advance the university’s mission and vision.

Prof. Egbewole, who also serves as the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), wished the new Vice Chancellor a peaceful and successful tenure.