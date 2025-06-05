Egbewole Greets UNILORIN Muslim Community At Eid-El-Kabir

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has extended warm greetings to the University of Ilorin Muslim Community and the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, which will be marked globally on Friday, June 6, 2025.

In a statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor described the festival as “a thing of joy,” commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s act of unwavering piety and devotion to Almighty Allah.

Prof. Egbewole, who described Eid-el-Kabir as one of the most significant events in the Islamic calendar, urged members of the university’s Muslim community to celebrate in moderation.

He emphasized that the festival’s essence lies in the obedience, faithfulness, and perseverance demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ismail—virtues he said are essential for national rebirth.

The Vice Chancellor, who also serves as Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), called on affluent Muslims to use the occasion to reach out to the less privileged in their communities, fostering peace, love, and unity in society.

A Professor of Jurisprudence and International Law, Egbewole commended the entire University community for their contributions to the institution’s prevailing peace and harmony.

He praised their efforts towards achieving the University’s strategic goal of becoming the best in Nigeria, one of the top 10 in Africa, and among the top 500 globally.

“With the continuous cooperation of our dedicated staff, I am confident that we will not only achieve this dream but also surpass it,” he stated.

Prof. Egbewole also congratulated the Chairman of the UNILORIN Muslim Community, Prof. Mudashiru Olalere Yusuf, the Chief Imam of the UNILORIN Central Mosque, Prof. Nasir Abdussalam, and all members of the Muslim community, wishing them a peaceful and memorable Eid celebration.

Share