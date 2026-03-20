Egbewole Felicitates UNILORIN Muslims

As this year’s Ramadan fast ends, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), has congratulated members of the university Muslim community and their counterparts across the world for witnessing the end of the one-month spiritually elevating engagement.

In a statement issued by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the University, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor said the occasion calls for celebration, particularly in view of the fact that so many of those that started the Ramadan Fast did not live to witness the end.

Egbewole reminded Muslims of the need to always exhibit the virtues of discipline, piety and generosity acquired during the month in their interactions with others.

The Vice Chancellor specifically congratulated the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON; the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, the Chairman of the UNILORIN Muslim Community, Prof. Mudashiru Olalere Yusuf, as well as the Chief Imam of the University of Ilorin Central Mosque, Prof. Nasir AbdulsSalam, on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Egbewole, who is also the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU) assured stakeholders that the University would continue to be a bastion of peaceful coexistence among adherents of different faiths and socio-cultural backgrounds.

The Vice Chancellor also assured all that the University would continue to excel in service delivery while continuing to produce high quality professionals who will impact positively on humanity.