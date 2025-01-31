Egbetokun’s Stay In Office Legal, Lawful – AGF

Share

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi has upheld the continuous stay of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun despite he is currently above 60 years of age.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, Fagbemi said Egbetokun’s continued stay in office is legal and lawful.

According to him, Egbetokun’s appointment which took effect from October 31, 2023, would have come to an end on his attainment of 60 years of age on September 4, 2024.

READ ALSO

However, before his retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the office to remain and complete the original four-year term granted under Section 7 (6) of the Act, notwithstanding the fact that he has attained the age of 60 years.

This has, therefore, statutorily extended the tenure of office of Egbetokun to and including the 31st day of October 2027 in order to complete the four-year tenure granted to him.

The statement added, “For the avoidance of doubt, Egbetokun’s continuous stay in office is in line with the provisions of the Police Act amended in 2024 which allow the occupant of the office to enjoy a term of four years effective from the date of his appointment as IGP, in this case, 31st day of October 2023.”

Share

Please follow and like us: