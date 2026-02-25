Egbetokun’s Resignation: DIGs, Senior AIGs To Go –Investigation

There are strong indications that many senior police officers, including Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), and Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) might proceed on retirement, following the resignation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun. President Bola Tinubu has since accepted the resignation of Egbetokun, and appointed AIG Tunji Disu as the 23rd indigenous IGP.

The appointment is, however, subject to confirmation by the Police Council. New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that most of the DIGs, as well as AIGs, who are senior to the Acting IGP would retire.

There is a time-honored tradition in the Military, and security circles, which is to the effect that a senior does not pay a compliment to, or salute his junior. A senior police officer, who spoke in confidence on the development, said the exception only comes where the appointee decides to retain some seniors, whom he trusts to work with. He said: “Yes, it is true that most, if not all the DIGs would go with the 22nd IGP, for reasons of seniority in enlistment.

“The exception comes in the event that the new Ag IGP chooses to retain one, or two of the DIGs. “He is also at liberty to allow some of his mates, as it is his prerogative to so do.” New Telegraph reports that the Police/ Force Management Team (FMT) is made up of at least eight DIGs, who are in charge of the various departments, and an AIG as Secretary.

The departments are: Department of Finance and Administration; Department of Operations; Department of Logistics and Supply; Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID); Department of Training and Development; Department of Research and Planning; Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).