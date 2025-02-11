‘Egbetokun’s Reforms On Case Transfers, Abuse Of Office A Game-Changer

Share

The Justice Watch Initiative (JWI) has commended the InspectorGeneral of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his bold and transformative reforms aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a statement, the president of JWI, Ilechukwu Obiorah, described the IGP’s recent directives, particularly those addressing indiscriminate case transfers, misuse of police authority in civil matters, and frivolous petitions, as landmark decisions that will reshape policing in Nigeria for the better.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, has once again demonstrated that he is not only a reform-minded leader but a determined and visionary police chief.

“His insistence on transparency, professionalism, and accountability as the pillars of policing in Nigeria is a strong statement that the Nigeria Police Force is undergoing genuine transformation.

These new directives are far-reaching and timely, and we at Justice Watch Initiative fully support his efforts to sanitise the system,” Obiorah stated.

The JWI president lauded the IGP’s stance against the unwarranted transfer of case files, which he described as a practice that has hampered justice delivery and contributed to corruption within the Force.

“For too long, Nigerians have suffered from the endless shuffling of cases from one division to another, leading to undue delays, waste of resources, and outright frustration for victims.

