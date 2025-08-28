Egbetokun’s Motoring Sense

Power, especially in tropical Africa, intoxicates those who are favoured to wield it. Some in high places harden their hearts in the belief that they are pursuing a desirable goal and end up creating unprecedented consequences that destroy the common good.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, deserves a smart salute from over taxed vehicle owners who have been having sleepless nights since May 2025 following his directive on renewal of the controversial Tinted Glass Permit.

Like a benevolent king, Egbetokun has listened to the cries of impoverished Nigerians, moving forward the deadline for the regularisation and renewal of the permit, from August to October 2025.

Our prayer is that this extension will be forever. While the Federal Government continues to adopt stricter measures to tackle insecurity, there must be better methods to deal with tinted glasses.

Criminals who brazenly attack banks do so without even covering their faces. Their power lies in the automatic weapons that are purchasable in underground markets. Bandits and terrorists have no need for vehicles with tinted glasses. They operate more in the forests where even our security forces cannot claim to be so successful in jungle warfare.

This is what should worry the police. Most of the vehicles with tinted glasses have the necessary police permit which was obtained from the offices of the various state Commissioners of Police.

The rigours that went through obtaining that permit should not be visited on vehicle owners for another tenure. However, it takes a passionate leader to come to terms with this reality.

Some top government functionaries’ act like robots making it more difficult for the ‘Big Boss’ to feel the pulse of the people. Egbetokun has shown that leadership also entails reasoning. President Bola Tinubu has not sacked the police chief for shifting the Tinted Glass Permit deadline. It is also possible that Mr. President also made a case for the extension.

When leaders err, we dutifully draw attention to their role. It is therefore necessary to shower praise on Kayode Egbetokun, for this commendable move

The bottom line is that motorists will heave a sigh of relief from multiple taxation. A vehicle owner has so many hurdles to cross, all laced with heavy fees. In 2023, Third Party Insurance was jerked from N5, 000 to N15, 000.

Motor Licence, Certificate of Road Worthiness, Proof of Ownership, Driver’s Licence, Road Worthiness Test and Central Motor Registry are vital papers needed to drive on Nigerian roads. At a time when the economy is dancing yo-yo, those in authority must learn to cope with the frustration of the masses.

Egbetokun is a mathematician, he has put two and two together under the current situation and realised that the answer is abstract. Balancing equation goes beyond heartless taxation. Egbetokun’s profile seems to be directing his steps. He was a teacher at Yaba College of Technology, holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics and obtained a Ph.D. in Peace and Security Studies.

This pedigree cannot be overlooked. There can be no peace under poverty. The teacher knows what it takes to manage monthly wages that are barely enough to feed one mouth. An insensitive police chief may not understand tough times from the view of someone who lectured students from different backgrounds, rich and poor.

Since the removal of fuel subsidies on May 29, 2023, the poor have become poorer, the rich cannot reach out to help the needy and life has become nearly meaningless. Certainly, Egbetokun knows this much. The economics of petrol has not favoured the majority. The Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) must borrow a leaf from the Inspector General of Police.

The FRSC is not a money making organ like the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL). Its officers need to be retrained. In saner climes, the FRSC would be sanctioned for making life difficult for vehicle owners. An agency that issues low quality number plates and goes ahead to punish motorists when the number plates begin to fade, should sit back and reflect on its inefficiency.

Police officers do not jump into vehicles like touts, they may have their shortcomings but are better tutored than some FRSC operatives who act like urchins, bred in inner city slums. The Federal Government must not allow touts in uniform to bear arms, they are not as trained as the Nigerian Police Force.

When leaders err, we dutifully draw attention to their role. It is therefore necessary to shower praise on Kayode Egbetokun, for this commendable move. In all honesty, the Tinted Glass Permit should not affect those who have it already. Enforcement should start with new vehicle owners. The IGP deserves a parade of honour.