The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has been commended for his inspirational leadership style and strategic delegation of authority, credited with boosting operational efficiency and morale across the Nigeria Police Force.

The commendation came during a surprise book presentation at the Lagos State Police Command, held to mark the first anniversary of CP Moshood Jimoh as Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

The book, titled “CP Jimoh: The Art of Policing Lagos,” was co-authored by Adebisi O. Adams and Shukurat T. Ibrahim, both Fellows of the PRNigeria Communications Fellowship.

According to the authors, the 203-page publication emerged from an independent, research-driven assessment of Nigeria’s security architecture following their fellowship training at the PRNigeria Centre in Ilorin. Lagos State was selected as a case study due to its complex security dynamics and strategic national importance.

Speaking at the presentation, co-author Adebisi Adams noted that their findings underscored the IGP’s deliberate approach to deploying Commissioners of Police to critical states, alongside his regular frontline tours aimed at motivating officers.

“We were not surprised by the strategic deployment of Commissioners of Police to key states by IGP Egbetokun,” Adams said. “Beyond these deployments, the IGP has consistently toured various commands to boost morale and strengthen operational effectiveness.”

The authors emphasized that the book was produced without direct interviews with senior police officials. Instead, it relied on content analysis, social media monitoring, public records, and verified feedback channels to evaluate the Lagos Command’s performance under CP Jimoh.

“It is important to state that this was an entirely independent academic and professional effort,” Adams added. “We conducted our reviews and analysis objectively, and we are grateful to the management of Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria, for the mentorship that made this project possible.”

In his remarks, CP Moshood Jimoh expressed appreciation for the recognition, attributing the Command’s achievements to the guidance and support of the Inspector-General of Police.

Reflecting on his first year in office, the Commissioner highlighted key milestones, including intelligence-driven operations that dismantled criminal networks through proactive data gathering, strengthened interagency collaboration with sister security agencies, and enhanced community engagement through grassroots dialogue and transparency.

“Without the inspirational support and guidance of IGP Egbetokun, we could not have achieved this much,” CP Jimoh stated. “We remain committed to doing even more to safeguard the lives and property of all Lagosians.”

The book spans eight chapters and explores critical themes in contemporary policing, including strategic leadership, interagency collaboration, intelligence-led operations, personnel welfare, crisis communication, and community engagement.

Observers say the publication serves not only as a documentation of the Lagos Command’s recent achievements but also as a practical framework for policing in complex urban environments across Nigeria.