Egbetokun Warns Officers Against Unethical Case Transfers 

Share

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has issued a strong warning against unethical practices within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Raising concerns about the incessant and unauthorized transfer of cases under investigation, the IGP stated that such actions undermine the investigative process, create unnecessary delays, and erode public confidence in the Force.

Egbetokun emphasized the need for transparency, professionalism, and accountability, saying any officer found engaging in these unethical practices would face severe disciplinary sanctions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the IGP highlighted the recurring issue of officers transferring cases between jurisdictions without authorization.

He stressed that cases must remain within the jurisdiction where the alleged offences occurred unless expressly approved by his office.

This directive aims to ensure efficiency, prevent unnecessary disruptions, and protect the integrity of investigations.

READ ALSO:

The IGP further condemned the misuse of police authority in civil matters, particularly disputes over land ownership, reminding officers that the police have no jurisdiction over purely civil issues unless there is a criminal element.

Even in such instances, investigations must be supervised by State Commissioners of Police, who will be held accountable for the process and outcomes.

The IGP also addressed the growing trend of frivolous and malicious petitions submitted to the police, often aimed at harassment or intimidation.

To curb this, he mandated that all petitions must now include a declaration confirming their authenticity and affirming that the matter has not been submitted to any other law enforcement agency or has been withdrawn if previously submitted.

Petitioners who file false or frivolous claims will face legal sanctions for providing false information to the police.

In addition, the IGP urged members of the public to follow the proper protocol when submitting complaints or petitions, directing them to the appropriate Police Commands, Divisions, or Units.

He advised that petitions should only be submitted to his office in exceptional cases requiring review, appeal, or special intervention.

He also emphasized the importance of avoiding the manipulation of police intervention by framing civil disputes as criminal matters.

Reassuring Nigerians of the Force’s commitment to professionalism and justice, the IGP called on citizens to report unethical practices through appropriate channels.

He warned that any officer or individual found misusing the name or authority of the IGP would face severe consequences, including prosecution.

Share

Please follow and like us: