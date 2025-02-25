Share

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has directed all the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Commands to implement a comprehensive plan to reduce the crime rate by 50 per cent in 2025.

The directive was issued on Monday, February 24 at the 5th Edition of the Annual Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Abeokuta.

Speaking at the event, Egbetokun emphasized that the theme of the conference, ‘Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity Through Inclusive Policing’, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s security vision and reinforces the commitment to tackling insecurity.

“The theme highlights the president’s plan to build a professionally competent, intelligence-driven police force capable of addressing emerging threats proactively,” he said.

According to him, intensified operations and cooperation with the military and other security agencies are yielding significant results in the fight against organized crime.

Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Chiedu Ebie, urged the Federal Government to conduct periodic evaluations and vetting of police officers.

“A regular and comprehensive health check, including psychiatric assessments, must not be overlooked,” he said.

He also commended the police for their efforts to improve security and promised that the Commission would support the police in all capacities.

A senior police officer revealed that many commands are implementing the directive to reduce crime by 50 per cent, resulting in a higher rate of prosecution in the courts.

