Egbetokun Strengthens Global Ties As Three Officers Graduate From Abu Dhabi

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has reiterated the passion and commitment of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to international capacity building of its personnel to strengthen overall adherence to global law enforcement and operational response capabilities.

Egbetokun disclosed this during the graduation ceremony of three Nigerian police officers at the Abu Dhabi Police College in the United Arab Emirates.

The IGP was represented at the event by the Commissioner of Police, INTERPOL, Lagos Annex, Bode Ojajuni.

According to him, strategic international training programmes remain crucial to strengthening the competence of Nigerian police personnel and ensuring effective collaboration with global security agencies in tackling transnational crime and emerging security challenges in Nigeria.

The officers participated in the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) UAE Ministry of Interior Police Academy Exchange Programme.

The programme also serves as a collaborative initiative between the IACP and the UAE Ministry of Interior.

In attendance for the training were 52 police officers drawn from 44 police agencies across 35 countries for a four-month basic academy training.

Among the Nigerian graduates were, DSP Abdullah Yusuf, ASP Faith Asigidi, and Inspector Noah Joseph, all officers of the INTERPOL Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force.

In attendance at the graduation ceremony were: the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, senior Emirati government officials, police representatives, and international delegates from participating countries.

The NPF noted that the successful completion of the programme by its officers further establishes the Force’s growing global engagement and its resolve to adopt international best practices in policing and security operations.