New Telegraph

February 24, 2026
Egbetokun Resigned, Not Sacked – Presidency Clarifies

Contrary to insinuations circulating that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was sacked by President Bola Tinubu, the Presidency has clarified that the Police boss resigned voluntarily.

Egbetokun, whose appointment as IG was extended by one year in 2025 by the President, submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday, citing personal family reasons for his decision.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed this to newsmen at the Presidential Villa.

Onanuga said a formal statement would soon be released to this effect.

He added: “Egbetokun resigned today. He was not sacked. A statement will be issued later.”

Details later…

