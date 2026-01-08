Egbetokun Promises To Build Capacity Of Police Force

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has pledged to strengthen the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force while continuing to implement welfare-driven interventions.

Mr. Egbetokun emphasized that police officers who are mentally sound and emotionally balanced are better positioned to serve the public with professionalism, empathy, and restraint.

Speaking through the Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, Iyama Daniel, the IGP made the remarks on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a specialized training program organized by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for officers and men of the state command.

The training, themed “Integrated Mental Health, Trauma-Informed Care and Emergency Response,” is designed to enhance the psychological resilience, emotional intelligence, and emergency response capacity of police officers in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

In his speech, IGP Egbetokun reaffirmed his commitment to continuous capacity building and welfare-driven interventions in the Nigeria Police Force. He noted that the training was timely and strategic, given the complex security challenges faced by police officers, which often expose them to traumatic experiences.

CP Iyama stressed that mental health is neither a weakness nor a strength but “the foundation upon which we build our lives, our relationships, and our dreams.” He urged participants to maximize the program, apply the knowledge gained in their daily operations, and serve as peer resource persons within the command.

The Commissioner of Police further assured that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to personnel development, welfare, and the adoption of best practices in policing, in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police.