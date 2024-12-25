Egbetokun: Police Arrested 30,313 Suspects, Rescued 1,581 Kidnap Victims In 2024

Share

The fight against terrorism, banditry, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country resulted in the recovery of 1,984 assorted firearms, 23,250 rounds of ammunition, and 1,438 stolen vehicles in the last one year, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, said yesterday.

Egbetokun spoke yesterday during a strategic meeting with senior officers at the force headquarters in Abuja.

A statement issued by Muyiwa Adejobi, Force spokesperson, said the IGP reviewed the achievements of the NPF in the year 2024, while outlining plans for 2025.

The IGP commended the officers for their “hard work and dedication,” especially in the area of “significant accomplishments in crime reduction and community engagement”.

“In his remarks, the IGP acknowledged the hard work and dedication displayed by police officers throughout the year, particularly the significant accomplishments in crime reduction and community engagement, noting the importance of collaborative efforts in fostering trust between the police and the public,” the statement reads.

“As the nation approaches the festive season, the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Egbetokun, is poised to implement the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all citizens.

“The IGP reiterates the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the public, ensuring safety, and fostering a culture of accountability,” the statement added.”

