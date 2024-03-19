Egbetokun: No Nepotism, Ethnic Bias In Police Postings, Appointments

Force Headquarters (FHQ) yesterday denied the allegations of nepotism and ethnic bias in the appointment of state Commissioners of Police (CPs) and other postings. Force Public Relations Officer ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun believes in “inclusivity and diversity within the NPF”.

He said: “The NPF acknowledges the importance of addressing concerns raised regarding the fairness and impartiality of appointments and postings of officers. “Regarding the appointment of state Commissioners of Police, it is important to clarify that this process lies within the jurisdiction of the Police Service Commission (PSC) on recommendations by the Inspector-General of Police “However, it is vital to clarify that this involves wide stakeholders’ consultations including governors, who are the chief security officers of their states, and very senior officers both serving and retired.

“The IGP has never unilaterally carried out such postings which are always based on capabilities, hard work, commitment, and loyalty. “Equally, the NPF categorically refutes any insinuation of tribal favouritism in appointments and postings. The Force operates on principles of meritocracy, ensuring that individuals are selected based on their qualifications, competence, dedication to service, and rank.”