Egbetokun: I Can’t Guarantee All Police Officers Will Behave Well

He said: “If you have any complaint against the police, don’t go to social media. Go to the commissioners of police in the state.

“Some of our men will misbehave; we cannot guarantee that all of them will behave well. Report to the CPs or any superior officer who will take it up and ensure justice is done.

“There are a lot of falsehoods going on on social media. If you need clarification, go to the commissioners of police or police public relations officers (PPROs).”

The interim police chief stated that it is his goal to hire police officers that are rule-of-law compliant, professional, service-driven, and empathetic.

Egbetokun continued by expressing his desire for a police force that could effectively address the processes of crime and criminality in society.

He also called for the cooperation and support of all stakeholders to achieve results, riid society of crime and ensure citizens sleep with their two eyes closed.

He added: “Modern policing is community-based, technology-driven, and intelligence-led. We are going to focus on community in all the states of the federation. But we are shifting to new policing strategies.

“We are going to adopt community policing by taking cognisance of certain peculiarities of each community through collaboration with other security agencies and state-owned security outfits to fight and reduce crime.”

The meeting was attended by representatives of traditional and religious leaders, the leadership of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), leaders of the police community relations committee (PCRC), and Igbo and Hausa communities, among others in the state.