Egbetokun Bars Local Security From Ondo Guber Election

As the Ondo State gubernatorial election set for Saturday, November 16, 2024 draws closer, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has declared that all local security personnel will not be allowed to participate in the electoral process.

Egbetokun gave this directive on Sunday as part of a broader strategy to ensure the election is conducted in a secure and orderly manner, safeguarding the integrity of the process across all areas of the state.

Speaking through the Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police boss reassured residents and stakeholders that the Nigeria Police Force is prepared to oversee a peaceful and transparent election across the state’s 18 Local Government Areas, 203 Wards, and 3,933 Polling Units.

“The IGP has confirmed that comprehensive plans have been set in motion to guarantee a smooth election, including the strategic deployment of adequate personnel, resources, and state-of-the-art equipment,” Adejobi stated.

The detailed deployment will involve officers from various specialized units, including but not limited to Special Intervention Squad, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU).

Others listed are: Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, K-9 Unit, Federal Investigation and Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), Federal Intelligence and Security Task Force (FID-STS)

These specialized police units will be working in conjunction with other recognized security agencies.

Egbetokun assured they will adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, to uphold the principles of fairness, transparency, and order throughout the electoral process.

The statement further elaborated that the security architecture includes aerial surveillance with police helicopters to monitor activities from above.

Also, gunboats patrolling waterways and riverine areas will be on ground to secure every part of the state.

These measures are to ensure comprehensive security coverage for all voters, candidates, and election officials.

IGP Egbetokun emphasized the existing protocols for election security management in Nigeria.

He noted that no state-backed or local quasi-security organizations, such as the Vigilante Corps or Amotekun, would be permitted to engage in election-related activities.

This decision is aimed at maintaining an impartial security presence and avoiding potential conflicts of interest.

“The security of this election is a responsibility entrusted solely to the Nigeria Police Force and officially recognized security agencies,” Adejobi quoted the IGP.

This further afirmed the commitment to a well-coordinated security network that would support the conduct of a credible election.

The IGP called on all residents, stakeholders, and political actors to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful environment before, during, and after the election.

Additionally, he urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest security post or through designated communication channels.

