Egbema Power Plant: Stakeholders Petition Uzodinma, Indict CLO

…Want Implementation Committee Set Up

Stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned Landlords of the Egbema Power Plant and indigenes of Mmahu community have called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to facilitate the constitution of a Project Implementation Committee to spearhead the restoration of the Power Plant.

This decision was reached after the stakeholders met and evaluated the progress of work at the Egbema Power Plant, which is a 378MW gas turbine power station initially abandoned for eight years before work resumed again on the project last year. The power plant is owned by Egbema Generation Company, a subsidiary of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) is currently in charge of the restoration of the project.

The letter to the governor read in part: “From our review, the negative impacts of the Community Liason Officer of the Project, Hon. Heclus Okoro pointed out. We are therefore using this medium to demand for the immediate constitution of a community project implementation Committee for the Egbema Power Plant.

“We care deeply about the future of the Power Plant, and want to see an outcome that will help improve the Plant as well as our community.” The stakeholders among other things told the governor that the Community Liaison officer for the project is not representing the interest of the Landlords, the Community and the Paramount Ruler.

“That Okoro had claimed he was the one that brought the NIPP project to their community, hence, he will determine who works or gets any contract in the site. “He has refused other Landlords access to the site by positioning his boys as security, using his unregistered Security outfit called ‘Accurate’ to intimidate locals.” While noting that with the activities of Okoro, other qualified landlords occupy no principal position, the petition further reads: