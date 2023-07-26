Egbe tips Falcons for victory over Australia

Chief Executive officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has tipped Super Falcons to win the crucial group game against Australia on Thursday. Egbe, who was full of praise for the Nigerian girls for holding highly rated Canada to a draw in their first game said the Nigerian girls are no doubt fired up.

“The draw against Canada was good for our girls. Having secured that valuable point, I see them getting outright victory over Australia. The Aussies would definitely be under pressure in front of their fans. And in Falcons we have got several experienced and quality players who can’t be intimidated by fans.” Australia it would be noted secured a win in their first game against Ireland. They lead the very difficult group by three points while Nigeria and Canada have one point each.