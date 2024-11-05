Egbe Tells Dikko: Infrastructure Is Key To Your Success

Share

Infrastructure is key to your success, Egbe tells Dikko

Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe has declared that the new chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Shehu Dikko must pay special attention to infrastructure if he is to succeed.

Egbe, a stadium facilities construction expert said for Nigeria to compete and win laurels at the highest level of international competitions the country must invest properly in the area of sports infrastructure.

“Most times we heap all our sporting woes on the administrators and athletes forget what the real problems are. The biggest challenge facing sports in the country is that we lack state-of-the-art facilities.

You don’t expect an athlete who is not exposed to world-class facilities to dazzle at the Olympics no matter how talented the athlete may be. We must invest in sports facilities if we are to make any headway,” Egbe said.

The Bayelsa-born sports buff noted that it is a shame that Nigeria can not boast of any other arena that can host Super Eagles matches outside the Uyo Nest of Champions.

