Egbe Congratulates Olopade on his Appointment as DG National Sports Commission

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Company Ebi Egbe has congratulated Chief Bukola Olopade on his appointment as the Director General of the National Sports Commission ( NSC).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Thursday last week appointed the former two time Ogun State Commissioner of Sports and Director General of the forthcoming National Sports Festival to the position as part of his administration’s effort at turning around the fortunes of Nigerian sports.

In his congratulatory message, the stadium facility construction expert noted that the combination of Olopade and Shehu Dikko who are sports marketing experts will help in attracting sponsors to Nigerian sports saying that they have what it takes to move the country’s sports forward.

“This appointment coming shortly after the President appointed Mallam Shehu Dikko as the Chairman of NSC is an indication that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is serious about charting a new course for the country’s sports.

“I believe strongly that his wealth of experience as former Sports Commissioner, one time President of Wheelchair tennis Federation of Nigeria and his organisation of various marathon races across the country coupled with the experience of Shehu Dikko will rob off well on the country’s sports and I say a big congratulations to him”, concluded Egbe.

