Egbe Akomolede Ati Asa Yoruba Announces Details Of 49th ANC

The Egbe Akomolede ati Asa Yoruba Nigeria has announced details of its 49th Annual National Conference and General Meeting.

The details were contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chairman and General Secretary, Alhaji Tiamiyu M. Adeoye and Adeyemi Dauda Talubi.

According to the Principal Officers of association, the ANC and General Meeting will be held at Anglican Heritage City, Oke-Iyanu, Bishop’s Office, Ilesa, Osun State.

Adeoye and Talubi gave the dates for the events are August 3 to 7, 2025. Egbe Akomolede ati Asa Yoruba Naijiria is a national professional association which strives to improve the quality of teaching and learning of Yoruba language, literature and culture in schools and colleges.

Active and practicing teachers of Yoruba language in secondary schools, technical colleges, colleges of education and other tertiary institutions throughout the federation will be attending the Conference.

Institutions and bodies that are involved in the educational policy, curriculum development and implementation in the country like the West African Examination Council, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, Ministry of Education, publishing companies, and those that are actively involved in the functional use of Yoruba language like media houses and cultural centres are also sponsoring participants to the conference.