Efunkoya U-15 T’Tennis Tourney Serves Off After Coaching Clinic

Following two days of intensive coaching clinics, young table tennis players from 12 states and 28 clubs across Nigeria will begin competition today 14, at the 6th Efunkoya U-15 Table Tennis Tournament.

The event will take place at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Top coaches and former stars have guided the participants through the fundamentals of the sport, preparing them with essential skills and exercises ahead of the tournament.

Hundreds of players under the age of 15 are expected to compete in the threeday, five-event tournament. Winners will be rewarded with prizes and educational scholarships in recognition of their performance. Tournament referee John Peters emphasised the organisers’ commitment to strict age verification, ensuring that only eligible players participate.

“What makes this year’s tournament unique is our resolve to allow only genuine U-15 players to compete,” Peters said. “The screening process will be thorough. Additionally, only players currently enrolled in school will be eligible, as the tournament aims to discover and nurture talented, educated children.