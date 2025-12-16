Chelsea booked their place in the EFL Cup semi-finals after a hard-fought and absorbing victory over League One leaders Cardiff City, showing resilience to hold off a spirited challenge in south Wales.
Spurred on by a raucous capacity crowd at the Cardiff City Stadium, the hosts produced an impressive display in and out of possession, frustrating their Premier League opponents and showing attacking intent in a goalless first half.
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca had rung the changes, naming an entirely new XI from Saturday’s league win over Everton—a match followed by his admission that the previous 48 hours had been the “worst” of his tenure.
An uninspiring opening half did little to lift the Italian’s mood, prompting two changes at the break. One of those introductions, Alejandro Garnacho, made an immediate impact by capitalising on a loose pass from centre-back Dylan Lawlor to give Chelsea the lead.
Cardiff responded admirably, drawing level through David Turnbull’s excellent header from Perry Ng’s teasing cross, sparking deafening celebrations around the ground.
Those celebrations were brief, however, as another Chelsea substitute, Pedro Neto, struck back with a firm low effort that took a slight deflection on its way past the goalkeeper.
Garnacho then added a third in added time to make sure of victory.
The goals briefly took the sting out of an electric atmosphere, but Cardiff can draw real encouragement from how they matched up against top-level opposition as they refocus on their push for an immediate return to the Championship.
For Chelsea, it was a timely if not entirely convincing result following a challenging few days for Enzo Maresca.
Attention now turns to Wednesday’s draw, when the Blues will learn their semi-final opponents.
Chelsea Analysis: Maresca’s ‘Worst’ Week Picks Up
Maresca had faced growing scrutiny after an unexpected and cryptic remark overshadowed Chelsea’s win over Everton and dominated the build-up to this tie.
The Italian appeared visibly irritated when repeatedly pressed to explain his comments during Monday’s pre-match press conference.
While the noise proved a distraction, it ultimately wasn’t enough to knock Chelsea off course on the night.
Despite making 11 changes from the Everton match, Maresca was still able to field a strong side, recalling £100 million midfielder Moisés Caicedo and naming a bench valued at close to £400 million.
Frustrated by a first-half showing in which Chelsea barely tested their lower-league hosts, the head coach introduced Alejandro Garnacho and João Pedro at the break.
The pair immediately injected urgency and precision into Chelsea’s attack, with Garnacho forcing Cardiff goalkeeper Nathan Trott into an excellent save soon after coming on.
The former Manchester United winger was more ruthless with his next chance, calmly finishing after being released by Facundo Buonanotte, who capitalised on Dylan Lawlor’s loose pass.
Chelsea briefly faced the prospect of an upset when Cardiff equalised, but they responded with composure as Pedro Neto drilled a deflected effort into the bottom corner off Joel Bagan’s heel.
Garnacho’s late second goal may have slightly flattered the visitors, but Chelsea were deserving winners as they moved a step closer to lifting the trophy for the first time in a decade.