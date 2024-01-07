Effs Storms Nigeria With New Single “I Like That”

Rising Ghanaian singer with a vibrant musical landscape from the United Kingdom, Effs, has been making waves globally, and her recent single “I Like That” has propelled her into the spotlight. With over 1 million streams on popular platforms like Boomplay and Spotify in just under three weeks, Effs is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

In a strategic move to expand her influence and connect with a broader audience, Effs and her team have stormed Nigeria for a musical adventure. The visit is not just about perfor- mance; it’s a deliberate effort to foster connections and partnerships in one of Africa’s musical powerhouses.

Beyond the stage performances, Effs aims to build bridges within the Nigerian music industry. These connections will not only amplify her presence in the Nigerian market but also pave the way for potential collaborations and partnerships that transcend borders. Effs understands the importance of connecting with her audience on a personal level.

During her visit, she engaged with local communities, shared her musical journey, and, most importantly, listened to the heartbeat of Nigerian music enthusiasts. This direct interaction aims to forge a genuine connection and create an experience that goes beyond the confines of a stage.