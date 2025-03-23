Share

President Donald Trump of the United States (US) on Sunday assured that efforts to prevent further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war are “Somewhat under control.”

President Trump gave this assurance while speaking in an interview with Clay Travis, founder of the sports website Outkick Air Force One.

He said the rational discussions and maintaining good relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are crucial in negotiating an end to the ongoing conflict.

Last week, Trump held separate discussions with both leaders in a bid to halt the war, which began in 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Although he was unable to secure his intended 30-day ceasefire, the talks resulted in a temporary agreement—Putin pledged to halt Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for 30 days, while Zelenskyy also agreed to a similar pause.

The Russia-Ukraine war has remained a major global concern, with efforts to broker peace continuing amid rising tensions.

