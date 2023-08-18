Effium Landlords: Open Message To Bishop Okoro’s Peace C’ttee, State Govt

The Effium Community is an apartheid enclave in Ebonyi State where the citizens are classified into first class and second class citizens by reason of the circumstances of their birth. This anomaly caused the fatal crisis in 2002 and the ongoing fratricidal communal war which began in 2021. Thousands of lives, including children, women, the aged and the physically-challenged; and properties worth billions of naira have been lost in the Effium war.

For three years, over 30,000 surviving Effium children, most of whom have been rendered orphans or physically-challenged by the war have no access to education, healthcare, social life etc. Except for Francis Nwifuru’s administration, successive Ebonyi State Governments have been complicit in the age-long apartheid in Effium Community.

The Sam Egwu administration laid the foundation of apartheid and crisis in Effium Community not only by despising the traditional stools of the three communities of Effium indigenes of Ezza Ezekuna extraction, but by violating the rotation order of Effium traditional stool by arbitrarily installing Eze Basil Awoke as successor to Eze Leonard Agena; and supervising the appropriation of the only functional traditional stool in Effium by Effium indigenes of Korri extraction (Uffiom).

The lethargic Egwu administration equally procured the manipulation of the Nigerian electoral law in Effium Community to vitiate the franchise of Effium indigenes of Ezza Ezekuna extraction (Ezza Effium) by refusing to allow them register and vote in the nearest polling units or geographic delineation of polling unit/ ward boundaries.

The criminality of having ward boundaries on air has been exposed by the transformation of voting points to polling units: In Effium Community, Ezza Effium with about 40,000 voting strength and 66 polling units are squeezed into two electoral wards while the Effiom with about 14,000 voting strength and 29 polling units are spread like lotion across three electoral wards! Egwu could not implement his administration’s 2004 white paper on the 2002 Effium crisis panel’s report which approved immediate end to Effium apartheid.

Busy in the trenches of the internecine war which he allegedly caused in Ezillo, Elechi nourished the apartheid in Effium Community to full blossom through biased political appointments and internal policies. Umahi’s restless and entrepreneurial administration sparked off the ongoing war in Effium through policy summersaults, double talk, pitching officials of his administration against one another and an alleged unconscionable crave for control of Effium minerals.

Umahi did not prosecute officials of his government whom he fingered as causing the war! Umahi swept the report of his panel on the war which he received in August 2021 under the carpet. Under Umahi, the Effium Community became a hu- man abattoir. Governor Nwifuru has set up the Effium Peace Committee chaired by retired Bishop Michael Okoro of Abakaliki Diocese.

The world expects sincere appraisal of the Effium war and constitutional recommendations for lasting peace in the Effium Community. Forces behind the apartheid in Effium have always frustrated the peace efforts like the current one through diversion of the focus of such committees/panels from the extant laws and the Nigerian constitution to incoherent and pedestrian folklores in answering the simple but sensitive question: Who are the landlords of Effium Community? The primordial efforts to approach Effium peace from unconstitution- al angles are responsible for the failure of previous peace panels/committees on Effium.

If the Bishop Okoro Peace Committee wants to succeed, it must avoid this pitfall of seeking peace outside the laws and constitution of Nigeria! This is important as none of the narratives of the two major extractions of the Effium Community – Ezza Effium and Uffiom – is sufficient to ground an exclusive claim of nativity or aboriginal landlord.

For instance, Uffiom people are migrant aboriginal hunters of Ukele in the present Cross River State. In their migrations, Uffiom people lived in Amezekwe, Ezza South LGA and Enyibuchiri Ishieke, Ebonyi LGA before settling in Effium Community.

A playground, Ngamgbo Egu-Efiom in Amezekwe; and a pond, Okpuru Efiom in Enyibuchiri Ishieke respectively stand as stubborn historical evidences of the foregoing submission. Ezza Effium people, on the other hand, are migrant aboriginal farmers from Onueke, Ebonyi State.

It is paradoxical to imagine that Cross River State migrants are landlords of aboriginal Ebonyi people in a part of Ebonyi State where the said Ezza Effium produced the first traditional ruler verifiably certified by the government of Eastern Region on September 1, 1960! Uffiom cannot boast of a certified warrant chief in Effium before Eze Leonard Agena succeeded Eze Ekuma Omaka.

These are the truth deficits of Uffiom folktales bandied each time Effium peace is up for discussion. It is trite that the Nigerian constitution supersedes every other narrative, creed and code: By the combined effects of sections 1(3) and 315 (5) of the 1999 CFRN and section 1 of the Land Use Act 1978, the entire Nigerian territorial land space is nationalised and vested in the governors of the states of the federation.

By section 43 of the 1999 CFRN every citizen of Nigeria including Ezza Effium and Uffiom are guaranteed the right to acquire, own, and peacefully enjoy land in any part of Nigeria including Effium Community.

Section 36 of the Land Use Act states that holders of land in rural areas before the commencement of the Act are deemed holders of all the customary rights, and these include rights to royal institutions and royalties of minerals among others in the land they hold! Ezza Effium and Uffiom peoples have been living inseparably together in Effium Community, holding together the land that constitute the rainbow community for decades before 1978.

By the provisions of the Land Use Act and the constitution, Ezza Effium and Uffiom peoples are joint landlords of Effium Community. Anything besides this is mischievous, unconstitutional; and cannot pass the judicial test. A peace committee cannot make recommendations against the constitution and national unity!