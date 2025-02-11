Effium/Ezza Effium Crisis: Gov Nwifuru Grants Amnesty To 159 Detainees

Share

…warns against escalation

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has granted amnesty to 159 detainees of Abakaliki Correctional Service over their alleged involvement in the crisis between Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State four years ago.

Nwifuru announced the amnesty on Tuesday, February 11 on the occasion of an official visit to the center.

He said that the crisis that bedevilled Effium and Ezza Effium community in Óhaukwu Local Government Area, has caused pain and division among the people.

The Governor noted that the granting of amnesty to the detainees was part of the recommendations of the 7-man Committee set up by the State Government to look into the matter.

“Today marks a day of reflection, we are reminded of the enduring spirit of peace and unity that binds us”

“The detainees to benefit from the amnesty are those whose alleged offences are connected to the Effium and Ezza Effium crisis”

“I stand before you to grant amnesty to 159 pre-trial detainees, who have been held in the Correctional Center over the Effium and Ezza Effium crisis”

Earlier in an address, the State Controller of Nigerian Correctional Service, Mrs Offem Bessie, appealed for assistance from the government in de-congesting the Correctional Service.

“The de-congestion of Medium Security Custodial Centre Abakaliki has become a matter of urgent security concern”

” The Custodial Centre which was built in the year 1949 to accommodate 387inmates, currently houses 1,323 inmates thereby posing a serious security threat to the State which could lead to riot and jail-break”

“I assumed duty as the new State Controller on the 19th day of December 2024 and was briefed on the unprecedented goodwill and support which Ebony state Government has been showering on the Nigerian Correctional Service”

“The Nigerian Correctional Service being the most sensitive agency within the security architecture of the State, is highly dynamic in all her mode of operations”

In an interview, the Ebonyi State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Dr Ben Uruchi Odoh, said that the granting of the amnesty by Governor Nwifuru was an exercise of his Constitutional powers.

“This amnesty was contained in the White Paper the State Executive Council approved and set up a Committee to implement it”

The event was witnessed by the former Governor of the State Dr Sam Egwu, the State Commissioner of Police Anthonia Adaku Uche Anya, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu, the State Chief Judge Elvis Ngene, members of the State Executive Council and stakeholders of the State among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: