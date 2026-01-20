Efficient Power Generation Critical To Strengthening Electricity Value Chain

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, The Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Jennifer Adighije, has said that efficient power generation remains critical to strengthening the nation’s electricity value chain.

She stated that the ongoing reforms in the power sector would translate into a more reliable and sustainable electricity supply across Nigeria.

In a statement, Adighije also assured that with sustained commitment and cooperation, Nigerians would begin to experience tangible improvements in electricity supply. The MD reaffirmed the company’s dedication to its mandate, adding that collaboration among key stakeholders was essential to achieving lasting stability in the power sector.

She said: “Collective resolve and cooperation across stake- holders—government, the private sector, host communities and citi- zens—are essential to realise the vision of sustainable power for all.

“This new year, I urge every Nigerian to remain hopeful and united. When we support the President’s vision for a revitalised power sector, we are investing in our shared future.

NDPHC is dedicated to efficient power generation, and together with the nation, we will make sustainable electricity a reality.” Adighije’s message came as the company marked its 20th anniversary, an event that highlighted renewed efforts to reposition NDPHC as a key driver of power generation and stability in Nigeria’s electricity sector.