Efficiency: Zulum Inaugurates 5 New Perm Secs

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday inaugurated five new Permanent Secretaries into the State Civil Service as part of ongoing efforts to reform and strengthen public administration.

The new permanent secretaries included Alhaji Adamu Isa-Abadam, Alhaji Aja Gana-Bukar, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mustapha and Alhaji Hassan Abdullahi-Hassan. T

he Deputy Governor, Dr Umar Kadafur, administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance on the appointees on behalf of Gov. Zulum in Maiduguri.

The governor said the appointments were in line with the recommendations of the Public Service Committee to abolish the office of the Ministerial Secretary as part of wider civil service reforms.

He said the government accepted the committee’s recommendation to elevate remaining Ministerial Secretaries to the rank of Permanent Secretaries, thereby eliminating redundant positions and enhancing efficiency in governance.

