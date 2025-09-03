Efficacy Of NSW Policy Will Boost Trade – Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has assured of efficacy in implementing the National Single Window project ( NSW), noting it will significantly transform trade facilitation in Nigeria and reinforce the stabilisation of the economy.

Speaking to journalists shortly after chairing the 63rd quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Customs Service Board at the Customs House in Maitama, Abuja, Edun explained that the initiative, scheduled for rollout in the first quarter of 2026, will integrate digital automation and enhance efficiency in import and export processes.

“The National Single Window is a legacy project of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It will revolutionise trade by reducing bottlenecks, cutting costs, and speeding up cargo clearance.

“This combination of digital automation and efficiency will significantly boost our economy.” The Minister said.

He noted that Customs had already deployed WCO-accredited officers, who contributed to drafting business process requirements, and participated in vendor selection, with continued technical support from the Trade Modernisation Project Limited.

Recall that the National Single Window initiative was formed by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to unify all trade-related government agencies on a single digital platform, harmonise clearance processes, reduce bureaucracy, and promote Nigeria’s competitiveness in global commerce.

Minister Edun added that the reform would complement ongoing fiscal measures, which have already begun stabilising inflation, improving the exchange rate, and strengthening Nigeria’s trade balance and foreign reserves.

Reviewing Customs’ half-year performance, the Minister disclosed that between January and June 2025, the Service collected N3.68 trillion in revenue, surpassing projections by 11.85 per cent and reflecting a 25 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2024.

“Revenue for the first six months stood at about N3.7 trillion, which is above target by almost 12 per cent and represents a strong improvement over last year. Customs has demonstrated that reforms and technology can significantly enhance revenue mobilisation.” He said.

The Minister stressed that the performance was crucial not only to the federal government but also to state and local governments, given Customs’ contribution to the Federation Account.

“The revenue being generated feeds directly into the Federation Account and supports the budget of all tiers of government. With the Single Window initiative fully operational, we expect even greater efficiency and higher returns.” Minister Edun stated.