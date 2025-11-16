Effects Of The Food Price Crash On Farmers

Dear Editor,

A farmer depends solely on his farm product to provide food for his family in Nigeria where getting a job is akward some rural areas only farm for their needs because there’s no any other ways of income, instead of the government to appreciate famers, it went ahead burying their tireless efforts without any sympathy because of this food price crash many farmers are affected as it’s their own business.

The farmers are depressed because of the recent food price crash by the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, To a farmer, farming is his own business, farm is his own officer and hot sun is his own AC government should be considering their struggles before affirming any decision, due to the food crash the level of farming have reduced according what I observed in my community Sur Dhni community Bogoro, Bogoro LGA Bauchi State and other communities people are not planting many crops the way it used to be before.

To the government Nigeria needs a balance decision crashing farm products while fertilizer, and other relevant things used in farming is a selfish decision you cannot favor some parts of the country and rubbish the others most especially the people of North because they farm almost More than the other geopolitical zones, dear government officials if food prices must be crash then fertilizer and other farming tools should be crash like wise to balance everything between a farmer and a business man.

Moreover, back in the time, a famer will take one bag of maize to the market and it will be enough for him to buy a bag of fertilizer and other things but in this administration you must take like three bags of maize to the market to buy just one bag of fertilizer this is obviously a backwardness in the country, where is the democracy?

This is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Since food was crash then fertilizer and things used by farmers to clear or prepare their land before planting anything should be crash if not the level of farming will keep minimizing and will make the country’s economy bad to all the presidency, Senate and national assembly this is a serious challenge that needs to be handled before it escalate and harm our country Nigeria famers should be appreciated as they are working on two dimension they farm to feed their families and also feed the world remember today’s decision is tomorrow’s reality. Ishaku Ishaya writes via ishayaishaku53@gmail.com.

Derailing safety: The growing concern over frequent train accidents in Nigeria.

Dear Editor,

In a country where rail transport was once hailed as a symbol of progress and modernity, the increasing number of train accidents across Nigeria has become a troubling national issue.

What should represent safety, efficiency, and economic development has too often turned into scenes of chaos, injury, and tragedy. From Lagos to Kaduna, and Warri to Abuja, the disturbing recurrence of train collisions and derailments has left commuters anxious and questioning the integrity of Nigeria’s railway system.

What went wrong with one of the oldest and most promising transport sectors in Africa? For decades, rail transport in Nigeria struggled under neglect and poor maintenance. The renewed push to revive the railway system through government partnerships, modernization projects, and foreign investments brought hope of safer, faster, and more affordable travel.

However, recent accidents have cast a dark shadow over these efforts. In March 2022, for instance, the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train was attacked after derailment, leading to loss of lives and abductions. More recently, collisions between passenger and freight trains, mechanical failures, and track collapses have raised serious safety concerns.

To address these problems, experts recommend a comprehensive overhaul of the railway safety framework. First, the government must prioritize maintenance and modernization over expansion. Upgrading tracks, signaling systems, and communication networks is crucial. Second, personnel training and accountability must become a top priority.

Railway workers need regular retraining, safety drills, and clear reporting mechanisms for potential hazards. Third, security around rail infrastructure must be strengthened to prevent vandalism and unauthorized access. Finally, there must be transparency and accountability whenever accidents occur.

Investigations should lead to policy reforms, not just press releases. Rabi Murtala writes from the Department of Mass Communication, Kashim Ibrahim University (Formerly Borno State University).

Silent war against Nigeria’s forests

Dear Editor,

Across Nigeria, a silent environmental war is unfolding one that threatens not only the nation’s biodiversity but also the livelihood of millions. Illegal logging, deforestation for agriculture, and uncontrolled urban expansion are stripping the country of its green cover at an alarming rate.

Forests that once served as sanctuaries for wildlife and carbon sinks for the atmosphere are disappearing before our eyes. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Nigeria loses about 350,000 to 400,000 hectares of forest annually — one of the highest deforestation rates in the world.

In states like Cross River, Ogun, and Taraba, trees fall daily to meet the insatiable demand for timber and farmland. The destruction goes beyond lost trees; it disrupts entire ecosystems, alters rainfall patterns, and accelerates desertification. Communities that once depended on forest resources for food, medicine, and shelter are now facing displacement and poverty.

Environmentalists warn that if deforestation continues unchecked, the country could lose all its primary forests within a few decades. One of the major drivers of this crisis is the dependence on wood as a source of energy. With over 70 percent of Nigerians relying on firewood and charcoal for cooking, deforestation has become both a survival strategy and a slow-motion disaster.

The implications are dire. Forests act as natural buffers against flooding, soil erosion, and climate extremes. Their destruction has made floods and droughts more frequent across the country.

In 2022 alone, Nigeria witnessed devastating floods that displaced over 1.4 million people, a tragedy partly linked to poor land management and deforestation. Beyond the environment, the economic impact is severe.

Forest depletion undermines Nigeria’s potential to harness ecotourism and sustainable timber industries. It also reduces agricultural productivity, as topsoil erosion leaves farmlands infertile. For a country battling food insecurity, losing its forests is equivalent to losing a lifeline.

Several non-governmental organizations and community-based groups have taken steps to restore lost forests through tree planting and conservation projects.

However, these efforts face enormous challenges due to limited funding and a lack of government enforcement. While policies like the National Forest Policy (2020) exist on paper, implementation remains weak.

Experts advocate for renewable energy adoption as a long-term solution. Expanding access to clean cooking technologies, such as biogas and solar stoves, could drastically reduce dependence on firewood. In addition, promoting reforestation through incentives and community participation can help reverse the damage.

Deforestation is not just an environmental issue—it’s a national emergency. Nigeria’s forests, once symbols of natural wealth, are vanishing rapidly. Unless urgent steps are taken to protect them, the country risks losing not only its ecological balance but also a vital part of its cultural and economic heritage. Nerisa Naason writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

National Human Rights Commission @ 30

Dear Editor, Congratulations to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the occasion of being in existence for 30 anniversary. There is no doubt that the Commission has been rendering good services to Nigerians. Also, it has committed to the great task of protecting the rights of all Nigerians.

It is also noteworthy that the United Nations Organisation (UNO) and ECOWAS are concerned about protecting the rights of individuals, groups (Human beings). But it has become that the NHRC and others know about the great abuse of Local Government Area, States retirees’ rights, some states, NHRC other human rights agencies, should please rescue retirees.

Some have died from diseases, others have been incapacitated, as some governors have failed to pay the retirees despite the availability of funds to pay. Are the governors, national, state legislatures, and other stakeholders waiting for a foreign threat/intervention before bringing abuse of rights to life to an end? Jimoh Ayo writes from Minna, Niger State.