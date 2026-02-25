Effects Of Head Injuries Can Linger Even Years Later –Experts

Preliminary results from a first of its kind study at Adelaide University suggest that changes in the brain following a traumatic brain injury (TBI), such as a concussion, may continue for many years after the injury, even in healthy adults.

Researchers found participants in the early trial who had suffered a moderate or severe TBI recorded higher scores on a measure of mood dysfunction than the control group.

Brain scans also showed reduced white matter integrity across multiple areas of the brain, including those implicated in cognitive and mood function, in some cases decades after the original injury.

Participants with a history of TBI, including concussion, were also more likely to experience a reduced sense of smell along with autonomic and gastrointestinal changes.

These symptoms are associated with an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease later in life. “When these symptoms are considered together, they suggest that a traumatic brain injury is not a one-off event.”