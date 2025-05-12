Effects Of Bird Strikes On Aircraft Worry NCAA, Airline Operators

Share

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has raised concerns over increasing bird strike incidents at Nigerian airports.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Port Harcourt International Airport, Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Owerri, and Akwa Ibom Airport are the top four airports worst hit by bird strikes.

Bird strike occurs when birds collide with aircraft in the air and cause damages to the aircraft, as the aircraft engines tend to suck the birds in.

In fact, MMIA Lagos recorded four bird strikes on Runway 18R in a single day in 2025, prompting the NCAA Director-General, Captain Chris Najomo, to declare bird strike prevention a high-priority task.

The NCAA is now taking a multi-faceted approach to tackle this challenge, guided by the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO), framework for safety oversight.

The authority has sufficient powers to create enforceable aviation regulations and has updated the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations to compel airports to maintain Wildlife Hazard Management Plans.

NCAA inspectors have undergone intensive training on wildlife hazard management, with some attending advanced training at Missouri University, USA.

The NCAA has published advisory circulars guiding aerodrome operators on complying with wildlife and bird strike regulations and is reviewing and approving Wildlife Hazard Management Plans for airports.

Regular surveillance activities are being conducted to monitor bird strike incidents and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

The agency has identified poor waste management and unchecked habitat growth around airports as contributing factors to bird strikes.

To address this, the authority is working with airports to improve waste management and habitat control. Research collaboration with academic institutions is also being encouraged to identify bird types, habitats, and migratory patterns and create tailored wildlife management plans.

With these measures in place, the NCAA expects measurable reductions in bird strike reports within the next year. And by prioritising bird strike prevention and safety oversight, the authority aims to minimise the risks associated with bird strikes and ensure safer skies for Nigerian air travellers.

Aside NCAA that is worried over the menace of bird strikes, airline operators lamented they have spent a lot of money repairing the damages caused by bird strike, adding that they are still spending because the challenge persists.

They are worried that bird strike has continued to disrupt flights, cause flight delays and sometimes flight cancellations.

The Managing Director and CEO of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi told New Telegraph said bird strike happens everywhere in the world and recalled the major accident involving US Airways Flight 1549, when the aircraft, Airbus A320, suffered bird strike when a flock of geese entered the aircraft engines and incapacitated them and the pilot, Captain Chesley Sullenberger ditched the aircraft in Hudson River in New York.

That was on January 15, 2009. He said although bird strike had been a global phenomenon on flight operations but he explained that bird strike incidents could be minimised by concerned authorities.

According to him, in the case of Nigeria, it is the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), which manages about 26 airports in the country that should be responsible for addressing the issue of bird strike in the Nigerian aviation air space.

Sanusi said bird strike has had negative impact on flight operations and engines of airplanes, adding that it happens most often when the aircraft is taking off or landing and rarely happened at cruise level because the aircraft is usually very high in the air.

“When the aircraft engines suck in the bird, it damages a lot of things, depending on the engine, the level of strike and the penetration of the bird inside the engine.

“Bird strike can damage all the blades of an engine and destroys it. An engine can cost up to $15 million, but depending on the engine.

Bird strike can bend some blades in the engine and activate the sensor switch in the aircraft that will put the aircraft in the parking mood, forcing the pilot to land the aircraft because of the signal sent out by the damaged sensor,” Sanusi explained.

