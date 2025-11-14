Effective Use Of Social Media’ll Boost Governance, Transparency, Says Ex-Army Spokesperson

Former Director of Army Public Relations and Spokesman for the Nigeria Army, Brigadier-General Sani Usman Sheka (rtd), has emphasised the need for the effective use of social media to enhance governance and promote transparency.

Sheka noted that as of January 2025, Nigeria had about 38.7 million active social media users, with 16 percent of them being youths.

He stated this at the closing ceremony of a three-day training programme for Information Officers in the state, organised by the Ministry of Information and Orientation in collaboration with Khadilad Support Services Limited, held at Dan Kane Guest Palace, Sokoto.

Sheka, who served as one of the resource persons, delivered a PowerPoint presentation on “Leveraging Social Media for Public Communication and Social Media Influencing for Public Communication.”

He urged Information Officers in the state to make effective use of social media platforms to engage citizens and promote government initiatives.