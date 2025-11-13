Effective Use Of Social Media Key To Enhancing Governance – Ex-Army Spokesperson

Former Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kuka Sheka (rtd), has emphasized the crucial role of social media in promoting good governance, transparency, and public engagement.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day training programme for Information Officers organized by the Sokoto State Ministry of Information and Orientation in collaboration with Khadilad Support Services Limited, Sheka highlighted that as of January 2025, Nigeria had 38.7 million active social media users, with youths accounting for 16 percent of that figure.

Delivering a presentation on “Leveraging Social Media for Public Communication and Influencing,” the retired Army spokesperson urged Information Officers to effectively utilize social media platforms to engage citizens, promote government programmes, and combat misinformation.

He stressed that effective digital communication enhances transparency and fosters trust between government and citizens.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Khadilad Support Services Limited, Muhammad Nasir Ladan, commended the facilitators for their insightful contributions and urged participants to apply the knowledge gained to strengthen public communication and service delivery.

Another resource person, Yusha’u Shuaibu, called on the Sokoto State Government to sustain and expand capacity-building programmes for its Information Officers and social media influencers, noting that consistent training would help improve public awareness of government policies and achievements under Governor Ahmad Aliyu, FCNA.

At the end of the programme, certificates of participation were presented to all trainees.