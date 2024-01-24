‘Effective private sector participation key to AfCFTA success’

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated calls for effective private sector-led participation to ensure the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Speaking at the 2024 World Economic Forum event on “Driving Action Under the African Continental Free Trade Area and Launching the First AfCFTA Private Sector Action Plan,” Akufo-Addo stressed that there is the need for private participation if AfCFTA is to be as transformational as envisaged. “Critically, active private sector participation will be key to the success of this transformational initiative. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the AfCFTA is not a “government initiative”, rather it represents the first step toward empower ing our private sector to lead the economic emancipation and transformation of our continent,” he stated.

He also assured the global economic community of Ghana’s commitment to the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area and its recognition of the pact’s potential to change the course of the continent’s economic development. “As the host of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana is committed to the success of the AfCFTA, and recognises its potential to change the trajectory of Africa’s economic development. It is a well-known fact that, for Africa to grow, she must overcome a legacy of market fragmentation, stemming from the many political and economic barriers that have stifled the continent’s developmental potential” he stated. He added that: “AfCFTA is a vision for a “new emancipated Africa that trades with herself, creates jobs for her peoples and produces what she consumes.” To realize fully the benefits of the AfCFTA, Akufo-Addo emphasised that there was an urgent necessity to address the critical need to finance and develop adequate infrastructure and services so that domestic businesses can trade extensively beyond their borders.

In addition, long-term cooperation in investment and competition policies will be essential to overcoming market dominance by a few actors and reducing structural and regulatory barriers to market entry, according to the Ghanaian President. According to him: “Concerns relating to the destruction of jobs, currency manipulation, the proliferation of “cheap substitutes”, and the use of smaller nations as a beachhead for “tax-dodging” multinationals, must be addressed. “Taken together, economic benefits, such as additional GDP growth of one to three per cent, employment growth of some 1.2 per cent, intra-African trade growth of 33 per cent, and a 50 per cent decline in Africa’s trade deficit, must strengthen our resolve towards leveraging the AfCFTA for the realisation of a united, prosperous, and self-reliant Africa. “Truly, we are one step closer finally to making Africa a proud, connected continent, where people cannot only realise their ambitions but also do so in an atmosphere of continental brotherhood,” he stated.