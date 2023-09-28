Effective PHC Services Can Help Actualise Universal Health Coverage –AMOHN

Medical doctors under the auspices of the Association of Medical Officers of Health in Nigeria (AMOHN), Lagos chapter, have called for the full implementation of primary health care (PHC) under one roof in Lagos State. According to AMOHN, the call became necessary considering that it is the solution to health challenges from human resources for health, monitoring and evaluation, sustainable PHC funding to minimum service package, governance and leadership.

AMOHN Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Dr. Tunde Osoba made the call in his address at the AMOHN Lagos chapter 2023 Conference, which held in Lagos recently. He said, the themes ‘Overview of National Primary Health Care Under One Roof Performance:Nigeria Journey Towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC)’ is apt as we begin to reposition the primary health system to address challenges militating against the achievement of UHC.

The concept of PHC under one roof is described as integrated PHC structures and programmes at sub-national levels under one state-level body – the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency or Board within the framework of a decentralised health system. “It was borne out of a need to revitalise primary health care.”

Furthermore, Osoba said AMOHN was using the conference to “draw attention to our systems in order to complement the efforts of the Lagos State Government.” On his part, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof Abayomi Ajayi, in his remarks, disclosed that the Lagos State Government was intensifying strategies to revitalise and position the primary health care platform as the touch point for communities.

“Infrastructure is very important; in Lagos, we have redesigned our primary healthcare facilities,” he stated. Furthermore, he stated: “For us, to drive our communities to access health- care primarily at the primary healthcare level is the key.” According to Ajayi, Lagos State was turning attention to invigorating the primary healthcare platform, both in terms of infrastructure, in terms of manpower, in terms of governance, in training and resources, adding, “These are three or four major areas that we are paying to’’.

The Chairman of the occasion, Dr.Tejuoso said the policy of operating PHCs under one roof is based on the principles of “Three ones”: one management, one place and one monitoring and evaluation system.” He said, “Since the commitment of Nigeria to this policy, giant strides have been taken by several state governments to have a functional primary health care board that is responsible and accountable for primary health care services, that are delivered by well trained and motivated workforce with improved infrastructural designs with provision of quality health care programmes that are made readily available, accessible, acceptable and affordable to the community.”

He added: “The aim is for us to strengthen our PHC system and create a culture of resilient health care service delivery that other nations can learn from.” Oh his part, the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib said efforts of all stakeholders like the medical officers of health were required to address challenges in the primary healthcare system.

In his keynote address titled “Overview of National Primary Healthcare Under One Roof Performance: Nigeria’s Journey Towards Universal Health Coverage”, Shuaib who was represented by Dr. Oritseweyimi Ogbe, the chief medical officer, urged medical officers to support improvement in PHC performance and accountability by leveraging their membership to support surveillance, monitoring, supervision and programme implementation, particularly mass campaigns such as ongoing outbreak response and similar strategies.