Effective Acquisitions In Oil And Gas Industry

The Nigerian oil and gas industry has witnessed significant developments in recent times, with the completion of two major acquisition deals. Seplat Energy Plc has successfully acquired Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU), while Oando Plc has acquired 100 per cent of the shareholding interest in the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

These acquisitions mark a significant milestone in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, with far-reaching implications for the companies involved, the industry, and the economy as a whole.

Acquisition process

The acquisition process typically involves several stages, including negotiation, due diligence, and regulatory approval. In the case of Seplat Energy’s acquisition of MPNU, the company announced the release of its prospectus, marking a significant milestone in the acquisition process.

The prospectus provided detailed information on the acquisition, including the terms and conditions, the benefits of the acquisition, and the potential risks.

Seplat

Following Federal Government’s approval in late October 2024 for the sale of ExxonMobil’s onshore assets to Seplat Energy, over two years after the deal was agreed, Seplat Energy Plc on December 12, 2024, announced the release of its prospectus for the acquisition of MPNU.

Also on December 12, 2024, Seplat announced that it had completed its acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (“MPNU”) from ExxonMobil. It stated that the transaction was transformative for Seplat Energy, more than doubling production and positioning the company to drive growth and profitability, whilst contributing significantly to Nigeria’s future prosperity.

It added that the completion of this acquisition had created the independent energy company, with the enlarged company having equity in 11 blocks (onshore and shallow water Nigeria); 48 producing oil and gas fields; five gas processing facilities; and 3 export terminals.

For it, the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of MPNU adds the following assets to the Seplat Group: 40 per cent operated interest in OML 67, 68, 70 and 104; 40 per cent operated interest in the Qua Iboe export terminal and the Yoho FSO; 51 per cent operated interest in the Bonny River Terminal (‘BRT’) NGL recovery plant; 9.6 per cent participating interest in the Aneman-Kpono field; and approximately 1,000 staff and 500 contractors will transition to the Seplat Group.

Chairman of Seplat Energy, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, said: “Seplat Energy sincerely thanks President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), for supporting this transaction, and appreciates the support and diligence of the various Ministries and regulators for all the work to reach a successful conclusion. “We are delighted to welcome the MPNU employees to Seplat Energy.

We are excited to begin our journey in a new region of the country, and we look forward to replicating the positive impacts we have achieved within our communities in our current areas of operations. “Seplat’s mission is to deliver value to all our stakeholders, and we treasure the good relationships we have developed with the Government, regulators, communities and our staff.”

Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Roger Brown, said: “Today we have achieved a major milestone in the history of Seplat Energy and I extend my thanks to the entire Seplat team for their hard work and perseverance to complete this transaction. “MPNU’s employees and contractors have a strong reputation for safety and operational excellence, and I welcome them to the Seplat Energy Group.

“We have acquired a company with one of the best portfolios of assets and related infrastructure in a world class basin, providing enormous potential for the Seplat Group. Our commitment is to invest to increase oil and gas production while reducing costs and emissions, maximising value for all our stakeholders. “MPNU is a perfect fit with our strategy to build a sustainable business that can deliver affordable, accessible and reliable energy for Nigeria alongside attractive returns to our shareholders.”

According to the statement, on the strategic priorities and near-term outlook, MPNU adds substantial reserves and production to Seplat Energy; 409 MMboe 2P reserves and 670 MMboe 2P + 2C reserves and resources as at June 30, 2024 and 6M 2024 average daily production of 71.4

The acquisitions demonstrate the attractiveness of the Nigerian oil and gas sector to investors, which is expected to lead to increased investment in the sector.

kboepd. It added that as operator, Seplat’s immediate tasks are to ensure smooth transition of MPNU staff into Seplat, and on the operations, to swiftly target numerous opportunities that exist to organically grow production and further enhance the value of the assets for all stakeholders.

The final acquisition took a process as on February 25, 2022, Seplat announced its intention for the $1.28 billion acquisition of MPNU from ExxonMobil Corporation, aiming to take over its offshore shallow water operations. However, the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which later transformed to Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited exercised its Right of First Refusal (RFR) under the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA), challenging the deal.

In May 2022, the federal government declined to approve the transaction, citing overriding national interest. On July 6, 2022, an Abuja court issued an interim injunction preventing ExxonMobil from divesting its subsidiary holding four licenses in Nigeria.

However, on July 2024, the legal barriers were lifted as NNPC withdrew its lawsuit and approved the sale in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and paved the way for the transaction to move forward. Sources said that Seplat Energy’s $800 million MPNU acquisition comprised: $672 million payable at closing and a $128 million deposit already paid in 2022.

It also involved a deferred payment of $257.5 million due by December 2025 to cover decommissioning and joint venture (JV) costs, with no new equity issuance required. According to the industry sources, the transaction raises pro forma 2P reserves by 86 per cent to 887 MMboe, boosts production by 148 per cent to 119,800 boepd, increases revenue by 245 per cent to $1.456 billion, and grows adjusted EBITDA by 199 per cent to $800 million.

Furthermore, the expanded portfolio adds equity in 11 blocks, 48 producing fields, five gas processing facilities, and three export terminals, with significant opportunities for short-term oil gains, in-fill drilling, and multi-Tcf gas projects.

Seplat Energy’s acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) brings significant assets, including a 40 per cent operated interest in OMLs 67, 68, 70, and 104, as well as stakes in the Qua Iboe export terminal, Yoho FSO, and Bonny River Terminal. Moreover the deal transitions approximately 1,000 staff and 500 contractors to Seplat’s workforce.

The sources opined that MPNU’s oil and gas reserves, at 409 MMboe, will significantly boost Seplat Energy’s 2P reserves to 887 MMboe and that production is projected to rise 148 per cent, boosted by MPNU’s 67 contributions. According to them, the acquisition was originally valued at $1.283 billion, including up to $300 million in contingent payments spread over five years, along with standard adjustments.

The final consideration, after adjustments, was reported to be $800 million, with $128 million already paid as a deposit before the final acquisition and other payments. Sources opined that funding for the remaining $672 million will come from credit facilities and cash, with an additional $257.5 million deferred until December 2025 for decommissioning and Joint Venture costs.

Oando’s acquisition of NAOC

Similarly, Oando Plc acquisition of NAOC involved a rigorous process, including negotiation with the seller, due diligence, and regulatory approval. The acquisition was completed after meeting all the necessary regulatory requirements, marking a significant milestone for Oando Plc.

On Aug 2024 Oando Plc announced the successful completion of the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding interest in the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from the Italian energy company, Eni, for a total consideration of US$783 million comprised consideration for the asset and reimbursement (the “Transaction”).

It explained that the acquisition is a significant milestone in Oando’s long-term strategy to expand its upstream operations and strengthen its position in the Nigerian oil and gas sector. According to it, the transaction increases Oando’s current participating interests in OMLs 60, 61, 62, and 63 from 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

Furthermore, it stated that the deal increases Oando’s ownership stake in all NEPL/NAOC/OOL Joint Venture assets and infrastructure which include forty discovered oil and gas fields, of which 24 are currently producing, approximately forty identified prospects and leads, twelve production stations, approximately 1,490 km of pipelines, three gas processing plants, the Brass River Oil Terminal, the Kwale-Okpai phases 1 & 2 power plants (with a total nameplate capacity of 960MW), and associated infrastructure.

According to it, based on 2022 reserves estimates, Oando’s total reserves stand at 505.6MMboe and the transaction will deliver a 98% increase of 493.6MMboe, bringing the total reserves to 1.0Bnboe. It added that the transaction is immediately cash generative and will contribute significantly to the cash flows of the company.

Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, said: “Today’s announcement is the culmination of ten years of toil, resilience, and an unwavering belief in the realisation of our ambition since the 2014 entry into the Joint Venture via the acquisition of Conoco-Philips Nigerian Portfolio.

It is a win for Oando, and every indigenous energy player, as we take our destiny in our hands, and play a pivotal role in this next phase of the nation’s upstream evolution. “With our assumption of the role of operator, our immediate focus is on optimizing the assets’ immense potential, advancing production and contributing to our strategic objectives.

This we will do while prioritising responsible practices and sustainable development in ensuring a balanced approach to our host communities, and environmental stewardship as we complement the nation’s plan to boost production output.

“Looking to the future, we will continue to pursue strategic diversification opportunities within the broader energy sector that provide enhanced growth and value creation for our stakeholders, particularly in the clean energy, agri-feedstock sector, as well as energy infrastructure and mining.”

Analysts’ views

An energy analyst, Ikenna Obinna, identified the merits of the acquisitions by Seplat Energy and Oando Plc to include: Increased Oil and Gas Reserves. According to him, these acquisitions have increased the oil and gas reserves of Seplat Energy and Oando Plc, providing a significant boost to their operations.

He added that they had improved efficiency, as according to him, they are expected to lead to improved efficiency in the operations of Seplat Energy and Oando Plc, as they will be able to leverage their combined resources and expertise. For him, the acquisitions have enhanced the competitiveness of Seplat Energy and Oando Plc in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, enabling them to compete more effectively with other players.

Furthermore, Obinna said that the acquisitions were expected to lead to job creation and economic growth, as Seplat Energy and Oando Plc expand their operations and invest in new projects. He stated that they had increased Investment in the Oil and Gas Sector as he noted that the acquisitions demonstrate the attractiveness of the Nigerian oil and gas sector to investors, which is expected to lead to increased investment in the sector.

Obinna said: “The acquisitions are expected to lead to the transfer of technology and expertise, as Seplat Energy and Oando Plc leverage the strengths of the acquired companies. “They are expected to lead to increased local content, as Seplat Energy and Oando Plc prioritise the development of local capacity and expertise and are expected to lead to improved environmental and social performance, as Seplat Energy and Oando Plc prioritise sustainability and responsible business practices.”

Another industry commentator, Bunmi Adelaja, said while the acquisitions by Seplat Energy and Oando Plc have several merits, they also have some demerits, including: High costs. She explained that the acquisitions were completed at a significant cost, which may impact the financial performance of Seplat Energy and Oando Plc in the short term.

She also identified integration challenges. She opined that the integration of MPNU and NAOC into Seplat Energy and Oando Plc, respectively, may pose significant challenges, including cultural and operational differences. According to her, there are regulatory risks as the acquisitions may be subject to regulatory risks, including changes in government policies and regulations that may impact the operations of Seplat Energy and Oando Plc.

She also warned there may be some environmental and social risks. For her, the acquisitions may also be subject to environmental and social risks, including the potential for oil spills and other environmental incidents. She also argued that the acquisitions may increase Seplat Energy and Oando Plc dependence on oil and gas prices, which can be volatile and subject to significant fluctuations.

Last Line

Adelaja said: “The acquisitions of MPNU by Seplat Energy Plc and NAOC by Oando Plc mark a significant milestone in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. While the acquisitions have several merits, including increased oil and gas reserves, improved efficiency, and enhanced competitiveness, they also have some demerits, including high acquisition costs, integration challenges, regulatory risks, environmental and social risks, and dependence on oil and gas prices.

“Nevertheless, the acquisitions demonstrate the attractiveness of the Nigerian oil and gas sector to investors and are expected to lead to increased investment in the sector. “As the Nigerian oil and gas industry continues to evolve, it is essential for stakeholders to prioritize sustainability, responsible business practices, and local content development. By doing so, the industry can ensure that the benefits of the acquisitions are shared equitably among all stakeholders, including the host communities, employees, and the environment.”

