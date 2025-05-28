 Effect Freedom Of Information Act, MRA Charges Public Institutions

Share

A group known as, Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has called on all public institutions at the Federal, State, and Local Government levels to commit to the full and effective implementation of Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

This is coming on the heels of Nigeria’s marking of the 14th anniversary of the enactment of the law which was signed into law on May 28, 2011.

A statement issued in Lagos in Wednesday by Idowu Adewale, Communications Officer, Media Rights Agenda on behalf of MRA’s Deputy Executive Director, Mr. Ayode Longe, noted that over the past 14 years, the FOI Act has served as a critical tool enabling transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance.

It however expressed disappointment that its implementation has been marred by widespread non-compliance, deliberate resistance to the Law by public officials, and weak enforcement mechanisms.

MRA’s Deputy Executive Director, Mr. Ayode Longe, said: “The importance of the Freedom of Information Act as a cornerstone of democratic governance is globally recognised. It is an essential tool for combating corruption, building knowledge societies, and enabling citizen participation in governance.

“Yet, too many public institutions continue to treat the Act with disdain by ignoring requests for information or refusing such requests, failing to designate FOI Desk Officers, and failing to submit their annual implementation reports to the Attorney-General of the Federation as required by law.”

He noted that although civil society organisations, media organisations and professionals as well as concerned citizens have made commendable efforts to utilise the Act, many of them have faced arbitrary denials, delays, and intimidation in the process, in addition to the fact that many court decisions and orders in favour of access to information are often not complied with.

According to Mr. Longe, despite these implementation challenges, the FOI Act has enabled critical revelations, from exposing corruption to holding public institutions accountable, while journalists and civil society organisations actors in particular, have utilised the Act to uncover mismanagement of public funds, advocate for service delivery reforms, and amplify citizens’ voices.

He said the Supreme Court’s recent decision that the FOI Act is applicable to all levels of government has reinforced the Act’s legal standing, stressing that the judgment also highlights the urgent need for state and local governments to develop and adopt implementation plans for the Act without delay.

Noting that persistent implementation challenges such as poor record-keeping, inadequate funding, and bureaucratic resistance have continued to undermine compliance, Mr. Longe called on governments at all levels to ensure full compliance with all provisions of the Act, including proactive disclosures and timely responses to requests, and strengthening enforcement by empowering oversight mechanism and sanctioning persistent defaulters.

In addition, he urged governments to enhance awareness and training for public officials on their obligations under the law; promote state-level implementation of the Act in all parts of Nigeria, as well as protect and encourage citizens, journalists, and whistleblowers who seek to exercise their right to know.

Mr. Longe announced that in commemoration of the 14th anniversary of the Act, MRA has also released a short video documentary highlighting some significant milestones in MRA’s efforts over the years to ensure the effective implementation of the FOI Act.

