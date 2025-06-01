Efe Irele Reportedly Welcome First Child With Husband

Share

Nollywood actress, Efe Irele and her husband have sparked social media reactions over alleged reports of welcoming their first child abroad.

The development was announced by an Instagram vlogger but with no further details, sparking curiosity among fans.

The post reads, “In other news, our actress has also given her husband their first child together. Congratulations to Oga on this one, but not on the other one sha”.

According to the report, Efe Irele allegedly married her husband as his second wife and welcomed their first child overseas.

However, the actress and her management are yet to announce the birth of her child.

