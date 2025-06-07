EFE IRELE: Acting Is Where I Found Purpose

Share

Since her entry into Nollywood in 2015, Efe Irele has evolved over time and has featured in countless movies. The Edo born actress decided to try acting after working as a HR manager for several months.

Not relenting anytime soon, the beautiful actress spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE and DAMILOLA AKINSHOLA about her new film, ‘My Mother is a Witch’, growing up, coming projects, among other issues.

How did you come about the title of your latest work: My Mother is a Witch?

It came from a place of truth and humour. Growing up, many Nigerian children, would sometimes wonder if their mothers were really their biological mothers, because of how strict, watchful, and disciplined they could be.

With the constant corrections, curfews, and punishments, you’d catch yourself thinking, “Is this woman really my mum or is she a witch?”

My Mother Is a Witch is a metaphor. It represents that intense, sometimes misunderstood love that African mothers show in very tough ways.

Did the movie resonate with any part of your growing up?

Absolutely. My mother was a classic “helicopter mum” very strict, very involved. She meant well, but as a child it could feel suffocating.

Now as an adult, I appreciate the structure and protection she tried to give me.

The film touches on that tension between love and control. It was definitely inspired in part by my own upbringing.

In preparing your script, how did you spot that Mercy Aigbe was perfect for the role she played?

Mercy Aigbe has an incredible range, and I knew she could bring both the strength and the vulnerability the character required.

The role needed someone who could command authority, evoke sympathy, and still feel relatable.

Mercy brought all of that and more. She gave the character a soul, and I couldn’t have asked for a better onscreen mother.

With your new movie project, what do you think is the take-home for audiences?

I think the biggest takeaway is empathy. Many women will see their own stories either as daughters or as mothers.

It’s about breaking the cycle of pain, finding healing, and learning to communi- cate love more clearly. The film says, “I see you, I hear you and you’re not alone.”

You played the role of a producer and actor in the project. How easy or tough was it navigating both roles?

It was one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done.

Wearing both hats meant I had to be in front of the camera giving an emotional performance, and then behind the scenes making sure logistics, timelines, and coordination were running smoothly.

But I had a great partner in Victoria Akujobi, my co-producer, and a strong crew that helped bring everything together.

You’ve played several roles. How intentional are you now in what you represent on screen?

Very intentional. I’ve got to a point in my career where I want to tell stories that matter, stories that leave a mark, challenge norms, and elevate women’s voices.

I want to be known not just as a good actress, but as someone who used her platform for meaningful impact.

As a thespian, what would make you reject a script and what attracts you to one?

I’ll reject a script if the story feels shallow, degrading, or reinforces harmful stereotypes.

I’m drawn to strong characters, emotional depth, and stories that reflect real human experiences.

If a script makes me feel something, I’m interested.

What were you doing before acting?

After I completed my Masters at the University of Chester in the UK, I came back home and worked in HR. Before I travelled, I did some modeling and brand promotion.

Then I was a model in music videos for musicians. So, I’ve had a mix of creative and corporate experiences, but storytelling was always calling me.

What was the first role that you played?

My first major acting role was in the series Aso Ebi. It was a story about a group of friends preparing for a reunion at their friend’s wedding.

What are some of the other things that occupy your time?

I’m the founder of the Efe Irele Autism Foundation, so advocacy and support for children with autism is a big part of my life.

I also enjoy reading, traveling, and spending quiet time with loved ones when I can. Balance is important to me.

What are some of the changes you would like to see in the sector?

I’d love to see better structures—especially around funding, royalties, and distribution.

We also need more investment in developing writers, and more space for female-driven stories.

Nollywood has grown, but we still have a lot of refining to do.

Since acting has taken a better part of you, are you quitting being a video vixen/model?

That chapter closed naturally. Acting became my full focus because it gave me a deeper form of creative expression.

Modeling helped shape my confidence and screen presence, but acting is where I found purpose.

Let’s talk about your role models and mentors

I look up to women who are powerful and graceful like Joke Silva, Genevieve Nnaji and Viola Davis.

Their careers show that you can be multi-faceted, deeply creative, and still hold strong values.

I’m also grateful to directors and producers who believed in me early on.

Why have you decided to keep your relationship off social media?

Because privacy is peace. In this industry, it’s important to protect what’s sacred to you.

I believe some things are more beautiful when they’re nurtured quietly.

I share my work and passion with the world, but I keep my heart private.

After My Mother is a Witch, what is next for you?

There’s a lot in the works! Another film is in development, equally emotional, but from a very different perspective.

I’m also planning more outreach with my foundation.

And of course, I’m open to projects that push me creatively and help shape the future of Nollywood.

