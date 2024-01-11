EFCC’s Raid on Dangote Could Scare Away Foreign Investors –ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, condemned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC)’s recent raid on the headquarters of the Dangote Group in Lagos. In a statement by spokesman for its Kano State chapter, Bello Galadanchi, the group said the raid is capable of eroding the confidence of foreign investors and scaring them away.

It said: “The EFCC’s raid on Dangote and other major business establishments may scare foreign investors and exacerbate the difficult economic situation in the country.” The forum noted that given the current fragile economic situation of Nigeria, the move has the potential to worsen lapse in the economic sector at a time President Bola Tinubu is up and doing trying to recuperate the economy. It observed that Dangote Group has played a significant role in the government’s drive to revamp the ailing economy from import-dependent to net exporter in many facets.

The ACF advised the Federal Government to employ advanced economic measures like the United States in sanctioning firms without raids. The forum pointed out that when Microsoft, Beta, BP and several other business conglomerates were found violating US laws, heavy fines were slammed on them. However, the group said it is not against subjecting Dangote Group or any other company to legal sanctions but cautioned that at a time when major companies were closing business in Nigeria, the need to strengthen indigenous ones cannot be ignored.