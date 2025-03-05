EFCC’s Invasion: Proprietor Demands N1.5b From Woman Allegedly Behind Action

Share

The proprietor of Goodwill Private School in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State Sunday Omoniyi Enikuomehin has demanded N1.5 billion from one Mrs Olabisi Victoria Olaiya over allegedly instigating operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to invade his school premises.

It was learnt that Olaiya paid for property under mortgage from FCMB in 2023. FCMB, however, didn’t follow through with the transaction because of some procedural errors, which were brought to the attention of the bank.

Olaiya then petitioned EFCC to recover her money from FCMB. But instead of EFCC going after FCMB, they went to court and procured a forfeiture order alleging the 19-year-old property was procured through proceeds of crime.

In a petition addressed to Olaiya, Enikuomehin accused her of goading the EFCC officials to procure a forfeiture order through suppression of facts to annex his property situated in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

