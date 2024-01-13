EFCC’s Invasion of Dangote Offices, Bad For Foreign Investment Drive, Rep Warns

Chairman of the North West Caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon. Sada Soli has condemned the recent invasion by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the premises of Dangote Industries in Lagos saying it is “a threat to foreign and domestic investment”.

Sada, who is the chair- man of the House Committee on Water Resources made the condemnation in a statement he released in Abuja on Friday. In the statement he made available to newsmen on Friday, he wrote that called on President Bola Tinubu and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians, to intervene and ensure that decorum is employed to avoid any implosion in the nation’s business environment.

He said “As a concerned citizen and a member of parliament, my foremost concern is that this country remains stable, progressive and united and when actions which are capable of causing disharmony are taken, I have a sworn duty to speak out and express an opinion.

“I write to express concern over the recent invasion of the premises of the Dangote Industries Limited in Ikoyi, Lagos, by operatives of the anti graft agency, ostensibly to collect documents relating to alleged abuse of foreign exchange allocations during the nine-year tenure of the immediate past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele.