EFCC’s Debunks Naira Abuse Claims Against Goje’s Daughter

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has finally addressed the viral video alleged naira abuse at the wedding of Mrs Fauziya Danjuma Goje, daughter of Senator Danjuma Goje.

In response to public outcry and an editorial by a major national newspaper, the EFCC clarified that the incident circulating on social media occurred at a different wedding event.

The commission said the agency’s investigation revealed that the naira abuse took place during the wedding dinner of Amina Babagana Zannah on October 24, 2024, in Kano.

READ ALSO:

Zannah is the daughter of Hajara Seidu Haruna, CEO of Hafsat Jewellery Enterprise.

The anto-corruption agency confirmed that the spraying of naira and dollar notes was carried out by attendees from the groom’s family, who are from Niger Republic.

The Commission has summoned the groom, Ibrahim Mohammad, along with those involved, to report to its Abuja headquarters.

The EFCC emphasized its commitment to enforcing anti-currency abuse laws and reassured the public of its dedication to transparency and accountability in its investigations.

Share

Please follow and like us: