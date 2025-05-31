EFCC’s Absence Stalls Trial Of Alleged Fraudster

Share

The much-anticipated trial of Muritala Adebayo, an alleged fraudulent estate agent popularly known as the “Oloriebi of Ajahland,” has hit a roadblock following the absence of prosecuting counsel from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Adebayo is standing trial over allegations of defrauding his son-in-law, Mr Gafar Ademolake, of money and vehicles in a bogus land sale deal involving 18 plots of land in Ajah and Ibeju-Lekki areas of Lagos State.

At the resumed hearing, defence counsel Mr Bamidele Ogundele informed the court that EFCC lawyers failed to appear, despite prior notice and agreement to open the prosecution’s case. “My Lord, the prosecution is not represented,” Ogundele announced.

Justice Rahman Oshodi, presiding over the case, instructed Ogundele to notify the EFCC of the next adjournment date to prevent further delays.

Though Ogundele pointed out that the complainant’s lawyer was present and could pass on the message, the judge overruled him and insisted the responsibility lay with the defence.

According to the EFCC’s charges, Adebayo allegedly obtained N4.5 million from Ademolake under the pretence of selling three plots of land in Ogombo, Ajah, a claim the commission says was false.

He is also accused of collecting an additional ₦5.5 million as part-payment for 18 plots of land in Ayogbemi Village, Ibeju-Lekki, which he never delivered.

Furthermore, the defendant allegedly received two Toyota Camry cars (2005 model) and one Honda Accord (2006 model), valued at N9 million, as part of the fraudulent transaction.

The EFCC stated that the offences contravene Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The case has been adjourned to a date to be communicated by the defence.

