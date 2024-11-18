EFCC Witness Narrates How Man Defrauds Son-In-law Of 18 Plots Of Land, Vehicles

Share

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Illyasu Dauda, has narrated how one, Muritala Adebayo, popularly known as the “Oloriebi of Ajahland,” allegedly defrauded his son-in-law of 18 plots of land and vehicles before a Lagos State Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

Adebayo was accused of defrauding his son-in-law, Gafar Adamonleke, of 18 plots of land, vehicles, and millions of naira under the pretence of selling non-existent property.

Led in evidence by EFCC lawyer, Babangida Isah, the witness narrated how Adebayo allegedly received payments for the fictitious land transactions via bank transfers to an associate and also collected three vehicles as part payment.

The vehicles included two Tokunbo (imported used) Toyota Camry cars (2005 model) and one Nigerian-used Honda Accord (2006 model), collectively valued at ₦9 million.

In his evidence, Dauda said EFCC’s efforts to mediate an outof-court settlement, were derailed by the defendant. “The defendant made a confessional statement at our office, admitting he would provide the land, but he later reneged on the terms,”

