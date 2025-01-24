EFCC Withdraws Arrest Warrant Against Mercy Chinwo’s Manager

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has officially retracted the arrest warrant issued against the former manager of Nigerian Nigerian gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, better known as Mr Eezee.

On Tuesday, January 21, Justice Alexander Owoeye issued a bench warrant for the music producer in response to an ex parte application submitted by the EFCC.

New Telegraph gathered that the case arose from a petition filed by Mercy Chinwo with the EFCC.

However, in a request on Friday, January 24 by its attorney, Bilikisu Buhari, the commission sought the warrant’s withdrawal.

Justice Alexander Owoeye granted the order following a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

READ ALSO:

During the court session, EFCC counsel, Bilikisu Buhari presented the motion under Section 35(1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution and Sections 35 to 39 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. She argued that the arrest warrant was necessary to compel Onyedikachukwu’s appearance in court to face charges of alleged financial misconduct. Buhari also informed the court that failure to apprehend the manager would lead to the issuance of a public summons to declare him wanted. Justice Owoeye approved the application and set January 24 as the date for Onyedikachukwu’s arraignment. According to an affidavit deposed by EFCC investigator Michael Idoko, the gospel singer accused her manager of withholding royalties from her digital platforms and events without proper disclosure. Chinwo further alleged that Onyedikachukwu had diverted $345,000 for her, prompting her to seek legal redress.

Share

Please follow and like us: