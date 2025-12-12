The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has cautioned Fintech giant OPay’s management and entire workforce to prioritise compliance with existing industry regulations to uphold business integrity and prevent fraudulent activities.

The Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede, gave this warning during a courtesy visit to the commission’s headquarters by OPay CEO, Mr Steven Wen, along with other senior executives on Thursday, December 11.

EFCC’s warning came at a time when Nigerian fintech companies are currently facing increasing regulatory scrutiny, especially around Anti-Money Laundering controls, fraud prevention, and customer verification processes.

Speaking at the Commission’s office, Olukoyede advised Opay to prioritise strict compliance with laws in all business operations as he heaped encomium on Opay for its local content employment strategy.

“Work on Know Your Customers, KYC, don’t give room for fraud, don’t allow your company to be used for money laundering and comply with every law of the land,” Olukoyede said.

“Your ninety-nine per cent local employees are very good, we must commend you for that, but then again, it is also important to reiterate the need for compliance with local laws. It is very important because you have to ensure it is not just by word of mouth but more by action that you comply with the local laws,” he said.

The Director of Investigation at EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, underscored the importance of safeguarding company systems against insider abuse.

“System’s integrity is also very important to look at. Secondly, the KYC is not enough for us to say let us just follow only what the CBN has given us, but again, you have to go the extra mile.

“I also want to give advice on the people that you employ, sometimes insider abuse is very rampant, no matter how tight your system is, when you bring in somebody that can do and undo, then definitely everybody is at risk,” he said.

The CEO of Opay, Wen, noted that Opay prioritises regulatory compliance, customer satisfaction, and revenue generation.

He stressed that the company places the highest importance on adhering to local laws and regulations, followed by ensuring customer satisfaction through innovative solutions that address their needs.